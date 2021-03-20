Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPRX opened at $46.79 on Friday. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $34.80 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

