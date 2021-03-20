Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Plans Annual Dividend of $1.17

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.166 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS VOPKY opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Vopak has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $58.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90.

VOPKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

