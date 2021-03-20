Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.