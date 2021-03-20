Royal Bank of Canada Boosts AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target to $8.50

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on AGF Management from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on AGF Management from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGF Management presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.79.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGFMF opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. AGF Management has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.