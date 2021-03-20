Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,020 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid (LON:NG) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,062 ($13.88) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price target on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,005 ($13.13) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,006.29 ($13.15).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 842 ($11.00) on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of GBX 789.13 ($10.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 886.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of £29.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.