Rotten Hits Market Capitalization of $837,132.14 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $837,132.14 and $29,081.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rotten has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rotten token can now be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00052372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $379.08 or 0.00644185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00069442 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00024589 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

ROT is a token. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 65,055,396 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/#

