Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 84.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $430,443,000 after buying an additional 227,113 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $305,581,000 after buying an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,349,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $288,602,000 after buying an additional 110,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.14. The company has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $127.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 11,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,836.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 69,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,658,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,047 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,577. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

