Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $8,982,500.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.30, for a total value of $8,982,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,982,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roku stock opened at $347.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.56 and a 200-day moving average of $304.20. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.37.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

