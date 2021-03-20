Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Gap Up to $485.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.34), but opened at GBX 502 ($6.56). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 486 ($6.35), with a volume of 47,844 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £281.23 million and a P/E ratio of -17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 446.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 377.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is presently -0.24%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

