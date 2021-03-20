Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cannae were worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,603,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,344,000 after buying an additional 381,456 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 401,987 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $16,308,000. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 359,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after acquiring an additional 90,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 302,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNNE. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

CNNE stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Cannae news, CFO Bryan D. Coy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.10 per share, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $39,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,517,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.