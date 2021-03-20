Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 74,067 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,688 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of First BanCorp. worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

