Rhumbline Advisers Buys 74,737 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.39% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $6,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -40.22 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

