Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,776 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 258,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $35.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.99.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

