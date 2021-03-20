Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Trinseo were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Bernard M. Skeete sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $173,301.94. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,417 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

NYSE TSE opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trinseo S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

