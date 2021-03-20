Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 1,282 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.44% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

NYSE USPH opened at $119.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.66 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.95 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 49.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,800 shares of company stock worth $888,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.