Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.27 ($121.50).

Shares of RHM opened at €85.50 ($100.59) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €80.54.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

