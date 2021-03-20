Reviewing Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Stryker (NYSE:SYK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Stryker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Stryker $14.88 billion 5.81 $2.08 billion $8.26 27.85

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Stryker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Stryker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00 Stryker 2 6 14 1 2.61

Titan Medical presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 48.45%. Stryker has a consensus price target of $231.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.43%. Given Stryker’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryker is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, indicating that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryker has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stryker beats Titan Medical on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

