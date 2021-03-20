Reviewing PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and Gulfport Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

PermRock Royalty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 42.42%. Given PermRock Royalty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe PermRock Royalty Trust is more favorable than Gulfport Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $10.44 million 6.07 $8.84 million N/A N/A Gulfport Energy $1.35 billion 0.01 -$2.00 billion $0.72 0.09

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulfport Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 18.25% 3.61% 3.56% Gulfport Energy -410.97% -56.71% -10.24%

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.58, indicating that its share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PermRock Royalty Trust beats Gulfport Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties consist of 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

