Reviewing GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) and Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get GlassBridge Enterprises alerts:

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Sculptor Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $100,000.00 49.00 $20.20 million N/A N/A Sculptor Capital Management $597.35 million 2.05 $7.05 million $3.11 6.96

GlassBridge Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sculptor Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and Sculptor Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -10.80% -4.89% Sculptor Capital Management 1.22% 74.87% 9.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GlassBridge Enterprises and Sculptor Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Sculptor Capital Management 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sculptor Capital Management has a consensus price target of $22.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.40%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than GlassBridge Enterprises.

Risk and Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 4.07, suggesting that its share price is 307% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sculptor Capital Management beats GlassBridge Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GlassBridge Enterprises

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiary, Adara Asset Management LLC operates owns and operates an asset management business and a sports investment platform in the United States. It offers investment advisory services, including management of composition of each fund's portfolio, conducting investment research, monitoring compliance, risk management, and distributing regulatory reports to third party investors through managed funds, as well as separate managed accounts. The company also manages traditional liquid investments for third party clients, and engages in proprietary trading. The company was formerly known as Imation Corp. and changed its name to GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. in February 2017. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlassBridge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.