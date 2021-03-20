REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group (NYSE:REVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on REV Group from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered REV Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. REV Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of REVG stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.94. REV Group has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of REV Group by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in REV Group in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

