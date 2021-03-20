Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.677 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

TSE QSR opened at C$81.08 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 52 week low of C$43.10 and a 52 week high of C$83.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.93. The stock has a market cap of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$76.39.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stephens upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.