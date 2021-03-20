Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Synopsys, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) – Griffin Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synopsys in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.37 per share for the year.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $227.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.54, for a total value of $910,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,101 shares of company stock worth $19,828,135 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.