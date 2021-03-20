renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Cap Achieves $184,635.74

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $184,635.74 and $22,793.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.09 or 0.00454435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00066263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00138618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00061331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.06 or 0.00673925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00076517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000508 BTC.

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

Buying and Selling renDOGE

