Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 427,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CF Industries by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,558,000 after purchasing an additional 802,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1,640.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 379,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 357,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CF Industries from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.79.

Shares of CF opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

