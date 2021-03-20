Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 366,142 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,967,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $11,832,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares in the company, valued at $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock valued at $23,639,459. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AQUA opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

