Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 220,800 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTSI opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTSI. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

