Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 194,600 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 194,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,951,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Alliance Data Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $93.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.27.

Shares of NYSE:ADS opened at $115.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $25.64 and a 12-month high of $120.30.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.