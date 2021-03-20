Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Hutchison China MediTech worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 650.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 10.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hutchison China MediTech alerts:

HCM opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Hutchison China MediTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hutchison China MediTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.