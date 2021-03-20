Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.72% of Core-Mark worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 374.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORE opened at $39.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,793.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

