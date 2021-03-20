Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

MMC opened at $116.88 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.33 and a one year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

