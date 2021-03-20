Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,085 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,085 ($27.24) price objective on Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price target on Relx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target on Relx and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,785 ($23.32) target price on Relx and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,973.78 ($25.79).

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 1,784.50 ($23.31) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,773.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,758.83. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,427 ($18.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,000 ($26.13). The firm has a market cap of £34.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.40 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $13.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.37%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

