Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) PT Raised to $176.00 at Robert W. Baird

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

RBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.57.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

NYSE:RBC opened at $153.90 on Thursday. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $159.64. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $780.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 7.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.