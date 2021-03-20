Reed David Sells 28,033 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $521,012.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Reed David also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Reed David sold 3,725 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $202.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of -381.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $209.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $183.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after acquiring an additional 70,791 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after acquiring an additional 765,752 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after acquiring an additional 318,250 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after acquiring an additional 651,130 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after purchasing an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

