RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.34), Fidelity Earnings reports. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 142.81% and a negative return on equity of 152.19%.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 319,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,234. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

