Reby Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $114.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,210. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $116.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

