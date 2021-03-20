Reby Advisors LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,023,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,990 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,578,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,651,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,754,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,801.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 675,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 639,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,933,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,142. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

