Reby Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,323.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,886 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,496,000 after acquiring an additional 717,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,482,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,995. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $132.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.