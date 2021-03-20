Reby Advisors LLC Makes New $665,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.98. 2,388,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,161,046. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $73.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.