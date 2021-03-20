Reby Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,571,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

