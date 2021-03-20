Reby Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 401,465 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 401,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,552,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Reby Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,671,000 after buying an additional 257,597 shares during the period. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,580,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 426,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 165,699 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,717,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,498,000 after buying an additional 155,655 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,915. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.12 and a 200-day moving average of $123.74. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $137.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.