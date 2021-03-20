Reby Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,203 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $226.94. 40,855,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,416,150. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.91 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.