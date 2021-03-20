Reby Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Reby Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after buying an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,876. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

