Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to post sales of $430.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.72 million and the highest is $435.20 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,131,293,000 after buying an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,819,000 after purchasing an additional 785,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.75. 10,865,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,969. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $40.39 and a 12 month high of $66.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

