Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Trading Down 6%

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.95. Approximately 988,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,637,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

RLGY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Realogy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Realogy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Realogy had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Realogy news, EVP Marilyn J. Wasser sold 16,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $278,044.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,254.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald J. Casey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,410.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Realogy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

