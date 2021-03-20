RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Trading Down 6.9%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) was down 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 1,126,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,760,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

The company has a market cap of $244.64 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNWK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealNetworks by 679.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

