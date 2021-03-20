Realio Network (RIO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $443,409.00

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market capitalization of $12.25 million and approximately $443,409.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network token can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.57 or 0.00456752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.53 or 0.00066483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00139463 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00060494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.87 or 0.00660770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00074997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Realio Network

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 tokens. The official message board for Realio Network is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

Realio Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.