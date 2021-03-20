Raymond James Raises Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Price Target to C$0.45

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$0.05 to C$0.45 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.20 to C$0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE PRQ opened at C$0.47 on Wednesday. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,195.15.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.