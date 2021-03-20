Raymond James Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $200.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $159.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52-week low of $92.04 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chubb by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

