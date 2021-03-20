Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 43.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $151,048.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $124.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

