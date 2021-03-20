Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,825 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $22,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VDC. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 372,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after buying an additional 20,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 110,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,247,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $173.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.20. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $120.70 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

